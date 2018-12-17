Dunkin’ partners with Blood Bank of Hawaii

Aloha Petroleum and Dunkin’ Hawaii believe it’s important to find ways to give back to the community.

One of the ways they are giving back is through a special partnership with Blood Bank of Hawaii.

“Through the entire month of December, anyone who donates blood at an Oahu donor center will receive a complimentary coupon for a free donut which is redeemable at any of our Hawaii restaurants,” says Tom Grimes, CFO for Aloha Petroleum, the Exclusive Dunkin‘ Hawaii Franchisee.

Blood Bank of Hawaii is the sole provider of blood to all 18 hospitals across the entire state.

According to Dr. Kim-Ahn Nguyen, CEO of Blood Bank of Hawaii, they are the steward of the blood supply.

“There are so many reasons someone would need blood, including cancer treatment, trauma, surgery & transplants, and blood disorders,” says Nguyen.

She adds, “There is one source for blood, and that is a volunteer donor.”

According to Nguyen, only 2% of the population here donates blood, but statistics tell us 2 out of 3 people will require blood at some point in their lifetime.

Blood Bank of Hawaii is hosting almost 70 drives throughout the community this month and their Young Street Donor Center is open seven days a week, 6:30 to 6:30 Monday through Thursday, and 6:30 to 4:30 Friday through Sunday, except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

All December blood drives and their locations are listed at http://www.ultimate.gift/ and visitors can register directly from that site or they can call BBH at 848-4770.

Blood donation truly is the ultimate gift.

