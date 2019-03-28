Here’s a great way to start your day! Dunkin’ is giving guests a great way to stay on track with great value choices, offering its popular Dunkin’ Go2s value menu giving customers the chance to choose from three of the brand’s popular breakfast menu items priced at $3, $5 and $6 for two of their go-to favorites.
Available for a limited time, the Dunkin’ Go2s menu includes:
Two Egg & Cheese Wake-Up Wrap® sandwiches for $3
Two bagels with cream cheese spread for $5
Two Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches for $6
For more information visit https://dunkindonuts.com
Hawaii Locations
Kapolei Commons Dunkin’ Donuts
Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’ Donuts
Airport Ualena Dunkin’ Donuts
UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’ Donuts
NEW! Pearlridge Downtown
#hawaiirunsondunkin