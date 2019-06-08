Dunkin’ Gives Away Free Donuts for National Donut Day

Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away free donuts with any beverage purchase all day for National Donut Day, June 7th.

For every dozen donuts purchased, Dunkin’ will give $1 to Salvation Army programs to help those in need and red kettles are set up for monetary donations.

Living808’s Tannya Joaquin went to the Pearlridge Wai Makai Dunkin’ to learn how to make one of the popular lattes.

You can get your donut with any drink at any of the five Dunkin’ locations on Oahu:

Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown) Dunkin’

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

Airport Ualena Dunkin’

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’



