Dunkin’: Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Flavor Swirls

It’s not too late if you haven’t gotten your fix of Girl Scout Cookies!

Dunkin‘ and the Girl Scouts of the USA, has paired up to bring us Girl Scout cookie inspired coffee.

This is the last week to try Girl Scout Thin Mints Swirl, Girl Scout Caramel Swirl & Girl Scout Trefoils Shortbread Swirl… All of Dunkin’s coffee flavors inspired by Girl Scout Cookies are available in the brand’s full lineup of hot and iced coffees, espresso beverages, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

For more information visit https://dunkindonuts.com



Hawaii Locations

Kapolei Commons Dunkin’ Donuts

Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’ Donuts

Airport Ualena Dunkin’ Donuts

UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’ Donuts

NEW! Pearlridge Downtown

