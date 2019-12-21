DUNKIN’ Free Coffee

Dunkin’ locations around Oahu will be giving away free coffee today if you know the phrase of the day. Every Friday we’re going to announce a special secret phrase that Living808 viewers can use to get a free menu item at Dunkin’, no purchase necessary, just walk in and tell them the phrase and the item is yours.

Today’s secret phrase of the day is KHON2 NEWS.

Head over to any of the locations

PEARLRIDGE WAI MAKAI (DOWNTOWN) DUNKIN’

KAPOLEI COMMONS DUNKIN’

PEARL CITY GATEWAY DUNKIN’

AIRPORT UALENA DUNKIN’

UH MANOA PARADISE PALMS DUNKIN’