Dunkin’ Face Challenge and Free Donut

For your next team party, or birthday celebration, Dunkin has something special for you. The DECO Pack means you can have your favorite cartoon character of a picture of the birthday boy on your donut or cake. Living808 hosts John and Tannya had a little Dunkin face challenge to see who could sell more donuts. The one with Tannya’s face or the one with John’s face.

And if you go into a Dunkin today and mention the secret phrase, “Hawaii’s Most Watched News” you’ll get a free classic donut only good thru today ONLY at any Dunkin location around Oahu.