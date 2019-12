Dunkin’ announced the introduction of four new Signature Lattes for espresso drinkers across America: Holiday Eggnog, Merry Mocha Mint, Toasted Gingerbread and Frosted White Chocolate. Their latest espresso drinks offer a delicious new way to enjoy a Dunkin’ latte!

You may be wondering, “what is a latte?” A Dunkin’ latte is the creamiest of their espresso selections. Two-thirds of the beverage is steamed milk, poured over a shot of espresso and topped with a layer of milk foam.