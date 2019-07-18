Dunkin’ Donuts with New Hershey Flavors

Summer is about enjoying a little sweetness and finding time to stop and savor the season with tastes and treats that make for moments of fun and happiness. This summer, Dunkin’ is making it easy to enjoy a particularly sweet escape any time of day, partnering with Hershey ’s products for a new lineup of delicious delights. Featuring iconic and beloved favorites, including KIT KAT®, Heath and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme, Hersheycandy flavors at Dunkin’ can help anyone find their happy place.

Dunkin’s new KIT KAT® COOLATTA® frozen beverage can deliver the ultimate break from the summer heat with a single sip. Featuring a delicious Vanilla Bean flavored COOLATTA® frozen beverage mixed with pieces of KIT KAT®, the KIT KAT® COOLATTA® combines tasty refreshment with the famous flavors of crispy wafers coated in smooth milk chocolate.

The combo of coffee and Hershey candy comes to Dunkin’ cups this summer with Heath flavored coffee, offering a delicious mix of milk chocolate and English toffee tastes, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme flavored coffee delivering rich white chocolate and cookie flavor notes. Both can be enjoyed in Dunkin’s hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate.

For donut devotees, it’s sweetness squared with the Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Donut. This square-shaped donut is filled with vanilla flavored buttercream and topped with Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme crumbles.

While these Hersheycandy flavors are available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ restaurants,

Dunkin’ is making a sweet escape more than just a state of mind, by giving people a chance to experience a real getaway. Every week through the July at a Dunkin’ shop somewhere in the U.S. — at least one guest will be surprised at the counter with a Sweet Escape trip for two to the Bahamas. No Purchase Necessary. For official rules, please visit dunkinpromotions.com.

