Dunkin’ Donuts Veteran’s Day special

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Dunkin’ is are saluting all those who served by offering a free donut to veterans and active duty military.
Today, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.
While supplies last. Limit one per customer.
Here’s a list of Hawaii’s Dunkin’ Donut locations:
• Kapolei Commons Dunkin’
• Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’
• Airport Ualena Dunkin’
• UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’