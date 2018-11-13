Dunkin’ Donuts Veteran’s Day special

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Dunkin’ is are saluting all those who served by offering a free donut to veterans and active duty military.

Today, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

While supplies last. Limit one per customer.

Here’s a list of Hawaii’s Dunkin’ Donut locations:

• Kapolei Commons Dunkin’

• Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’

• Airport Ualena Dunkin’

• UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’

