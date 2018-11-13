Dunkin’ Donuts Veteran’s Day special

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Dunkin’ is are saluting all those who served by offering a free donut to veterans and active duty military.  

Today, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

While supplies last. Limit one per customer.

Here’s a list of Hawaii’s Dunkin’ Donut locations:
•    Kapolei Commons Dunkin’ 
•    Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’ 
•    Airport Ualena Dunkin’ 
•    UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’  
 

