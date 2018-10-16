Dunkin’ Donuts celebrates Halloween with spooktacular treats

Live Now
Dunkin’ is celebrating in a spooktacular and sweet new way by tricking out its classic donut treats for Halloween.  

At the front of the frighteningly fun Halloween lineup is the new creepy, crawly Spider Donut – it’s a classic donut frosted with orange icing with a sweet-not-scary eight-legged donut creature on top, made from a glazed chocolate MUNCHKINS® donut hole treat with chocolate drizzle for the spider legs and orange drizzle for the eyes.  

For all you Dunkin’ & OREO® fans…. You’ve got to try the OREO® Donut, filled with vanilla buttercreme, topped with chocolate icing, dipped into a crumbled OREO® cookie topping and drizzled with dark orange icing.

Other sweet treats that have received a Halloween makeover for ghosts and guests alike, include these donuts in disguise:
•    THE BOSTON KREAM DONUT features an orange drizzle
•    VANILLA FROSTED DONUT features purple icing and is topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles
•    Eerie CHOCOLATE FROSTED DONUT is topped with chocolate and orange sprinkles
•    GLAZED BLUEBERRY DONUT bewitches with a drizzle of purple icing
•    A frightful version of a STRAWBERRY FROSTED DONUT has chocolate and orange sprinkles

Dunkin’ Donuts locations:  

  • Kapolei Commons Dunkin’ 
  • Pearl City Gateway Dunkin’ 
  • Airport Ualena Dunkin’ 
  • UH Manoa Paradise Palms Dunkin’ 

Website: https://www.dunkindonuts.com/en

