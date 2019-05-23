Breaking News
Dunkin’ Bowls help you power through the day

Run on Dunkin

In our busy, on-the-go lives, it’s not always easy to make better decisions while eating on the run. That’s why Dunkin’ is continuing to introduce new, delicious menu items to help guests power through the day, including its new Dunkin’ Bowls which are now available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time.

The new lineup includes an Egg White Bowl that provides guests another easy way to be a little better and joins other better-for-you Dunkin’ products like the popular Power Breakfast Sandwich.

Available now at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, guests can choose from two new Dunkin’ Bowls to pair with their favorite Dunkin’ beverages:
 
The Egg White Bowl is made with egg whites, spinach, roasted potatoes, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions and delivers 14 grams of lean protein and 250 calories.

The Sausage Scramble Bowl is made with scrambled eggs, sausage, melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers and onions, with 21 grams of protein and 450 calories.

Hawaii Locations:
Pearlridge Wai Makai (Downtown)
Kapolei Commons 
Pearl City Gateway 
Airport Ualena 
UH Manoa Paradise Palms 

#hawaiirunsondunkin
 

