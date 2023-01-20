Now through February 5th, you are invited to participate in special Lunar New Year cultural festivities and a lucky lai see gift with purchases at the Royal Hawaiian Center. The festivities kickoff on Sunday with a special Lion Dance by Lu Kong Physical Club in the Royal Grove from 5 to 5 :30 p.m. Then throughout the center, to bless each merchant, there will be special performances in The Royal Grove that will include Korean Gogo Drum, Phoenix Dance Group, Wah Ngai Lion Dance and a special Calligraphy Class by Ina Chang on January 28.

Also shoppers who spend $300 or more in Royal Hawaiian Center receipts can pick up a lucky lai see red envelope at Helumoa Hale Guests Services. Each lai see envelope will contain a lucky prize slip that corresponds to a special gift. Each gift is an exclusive Royal Hawaiian Center prize ranging from tote bags to gift cards. Some exclusions apply. And to accommodate those who drive there is ample parking at Royal Hawaiian Center. And with a a purchase of $10 or more from any of the Center’s merchants, guests will receive the first hour free and second and third hours at $2 per hour. However, all Kamaʻāina or military, receive three (3) FREE hours of validated parking.

For more information and a full list of events, visit royalhawaiiancenter.com or on social media @royalhwnctr