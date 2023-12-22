We’re counting down to Christmas with gift ideas from Royal Hawaiian Center. Today’s featured gifts are from Banan.

Banán offers a unique Hawaii frozen treat by turning bananas into a sweet and creamy plant-based soft-serve. Their menu is filled with tropical flavors and refreshing offerings.

Featured Gifts:

– Banan Gift Card

– Banan Surf Tee

– Banan Hat

– Stickers

December 15, 2023 to January 7, 2024:

Spend a minimum of $1,000 at the Royal Hawaiian Center and receive an exclusive Raffia beach tote. In addition to the tote, spend $250 at Royal Hawaiian Center stores and restaurants and receive a locally designed scarf by Hawaiʻi artist, Jana Lam. With a variety of stores and restaurants to choose from, it’s easy to reach the spending minimum and take home this tote! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to elevate your holiday shopping experience at Royal Hawaiian Center.

To redeem a tote bag, bring your receipts dated between 12/15/23 – 1/07/24 to Helumoa Hale Guest Services.

Weekend Holiday Performance and Free Photos with Aloha Santa

Enjoy Royal Hawaiian Center’s weekly Holiday performance every Wednesday and Saturday from 5:00 pm and Santa Photos from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm beginning Wednesday, November 22, through Saturday, December 23. ʻOhana and their keiki will also enjoy a complimentary sweet snack of delicious peppermint cookies from Honolulu Cookie Company. Please see below for the schedule:

Holiday performance starts at 5 PM. Free photos with Aloha Santa 5:30-7:30 PM

*** Wednesday, November 22, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ***Holiday kick-off

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm ***Holiday kick-off Saturday, November 25, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, November 29, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 2, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 6, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 9, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 13, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 16, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Wednesday, December 20, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

5:00 pm – 7:30 pm Saturday, December 23, 2022: 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm

*They will be limiting one print photo per family. Each family will receive a digital copy of the photo to keep and share.

**Please note that Santa will promptly leave the property at 7:30 PM, lines for photos may stop prior to 7 PM. Plan accordingly.

Learn more at www.royalhawaiiancenter.com/events