Honolulu (KHON2) – Royal Hawaiian Center brings back the Lucky Bag Event to kick off the new year.

Royal Hawaiian Center’s annual Lucky Bag event allows guests to purchase Lucky bags at 50% off or more from the value of the contents inside the bag, along with Participating merchants.

“On New Year’s Day and January 2, shoppers can visit participating Royal Hawaiian Center merchants to purchase Lucky Bags at 50% off or more from the value of the contents inside the bag. These bags will range from a few dollars to a few hundred dollars, depending on the merchant. Quantities are limited, so we encourage everyone to arrive early on the first day to participate. The full list of participating merchants can be found on our website,” says Christine You, Digital Marketing Associate, Royal Hawaiian Center.

To learn more about Royal Hawaiian Center’s Lucky Bag Promotion for 2023, guests can do so by logging onto the Royal Hawaiian Center website.

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Sunday (11AM to 9PM)

Address:

2201 Kalakaua ave.

Honolulu, HI 96815

Website:

www.royalhawaiiancenter.com