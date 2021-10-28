Royal Hawaiian Center Brings Back Their Halloween Keiki Costume

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Royal Hawaiian Center brings back its annual Halloween Keiki Costume contest for Halloween 2021.

Royal Hawaiian Center’s Halloween Costume Contest is coming back for its second year, after its popular response from local families in 2020.

“Just like last year, we went virtual with Keiki and their families submitting their spooky, sweet and creative costumes. The costume entries are being judges by a panel of local personalities and they’ll select the top 3 winners in 4 separate categories,” says Nani Nanus, Marketing Manager at Royal Hawaiian Center.

Contestants will be able to enter in four categories of the Halloween Keiki Costume contest, with the top 3 winners going home with prizes courtesy of Royal Hawaiian Center.

Nanus says, “The first place winner in each of category will get special treats fro participating Royal Hawaiian Center merchants, as well as a $100 Royal Hawaiian Center Gift Card. 2nd place winners in each category will win a $50 Royal Hawaiian Center Gift card and 3rd place will receive $30 Royal Hawaiian Center gift card.”

Those looking to submit as well as view the entries in the Royal Hawaiian Center’s 2021 Halloween Keiki Costume contest can do so via the official website of Royal Hawaiian Center.

WEBSITE:

www.Royalhawaiiancenter.com/events