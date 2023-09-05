Roselani Ice Cream is a family owned and operated business on Maui that has been around for over 80 years. The recipes have been passed down and tweaked through the generations, but the great taste has always been there. And now, for those that want big taste in a pint size, Roselani Ice Cream is making it happen.

To accommodate those that wanted the smaller size, the brand had to completely overhaul its production facility to make it happen. Some of the flavors that are usually only available in larger sizes or served only in restaurants are now coming in pint size to provide a larger variety of tasty options for ice cream lovers. The goal is for Roselani Ice Cream to be Hawaii’s choice for generations to come.

Roselani Ice Cream is available at all the major markets and to find a place to buy your favorites, visit roselani.com