Honolulu (KHON2) – Local business, Roselani Ice Cream continues to serve frozen treats to Hawaii residents.

What originated on Maui, has now become beloved by many around Hawaii. Roselani Ice Cream has been serving Hawaii residents since 1932.

“In the 1920’s, my great grandfather Manuel was in the block ice business. During that time, a well-known company started to rent warehouse space from him to store their products as well as to make their own ice cream brand. In 1932, that company quit the ice cream business and my great grandfather decided to get into it. With the help of two ice cream books that we still have today, he started experimenting with making ice cream from scratch. He ended up being really good at it and developed recipes and unique flavors that we still use to this day,” says Buddy Nobriga, Operations Manager at Roselani Ice Cream.

Roselani has been making ice cream locally in Wailuku, Maui for over 80 years making its flavors beloved by Hawaii residents.

Nobriga says, “It is important to us to make sure that the quality of great-grandfather Manuel’s time honored and traditional recipes remain the same in an ever-changing world.”

Roselani Ice Cream will offer limited edition flavors throughout the year, including this upcoming holiday season.

