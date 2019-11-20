Ronald McDonald House Charities & Keiki in the Kitchen

Keiki in the Kitchen with Sous Chef Mika and Ronald McDonald House Charities’ (RMHC) have partnered to raise funds for RMHC at it’s November 23 gala event, RMHC’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Denise Yamaguchi, the book’s author and her Lhasa Apso, Mika, will attend the gala and autograph books; proceeds will be donated to RMHC, which provides a home-away-from-home for families and their seriously ill or injured children in need of treatment at hospitals in Honolulu.

They’re calling it Sparkle & Shine this year because of the many auction items local businesses are donating. Activities include a silent auction, live auction, and the popular country store focusing on locally grown produce which is where Denise will sign her book to help raise funds for RMCH.

Proceeds from the book will support RMCH. Keiki in the Kitchen with Mika the Sous Chef is a children’s cookbook featuring recipes by Hawaii’s top chefs participating in HAF and Localicious Hawaii campaign. Both recognize restaurants that support local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen and contribute to HAF’s agricultural education programs in Hawaii’s public schools. All the recipes in the children’s cookbook incorporate at least one local product.

For more information visit www.RonaldHouseHawaii.org