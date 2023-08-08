Ron Artis II is a multi-instrumentalist who grew up in Hawaii among an exceptionally musical family. Full band, trio or solo, Ron has performed and collaborated with Mick Fleetwood (Fleetwood Mac), Jack Johnson, Jake Shimabukuro, Booker T Jones, Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce) and G Love among others. If this wasn’t a rich line – up of names, go spend a few moments reading the lyrics to Ron’s songs. Each song is laced with intention, deep conviction, story, and a heart that has truly been there.

Ron has been living in Nashville while honing his musical skills but visits Hawaii this week and takes the Blue Note Waikiki stage for one night only, two show event. Get your tickets at Bluenotehawaii.com

Ron Artis II

Thursday, August 10

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 p.m. & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.