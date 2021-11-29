Ron Artis II Kicks Off The New Year With Hawaii Theatre Concert

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local singer and songwriter, Ron Artis II is bringing the tunes to Hawaii residents New Year’s Day for his upcoming Hawaii Theatre performance.

Hawaii musician, Ron Artis II kicks off 2022 with a high-note performance at the Hawaii Theatre this upcoming New Year’s Day.

“I am really excited not just to be performing in front of a live audience, but at the historic Hawaii Theatre. I grew up watching artists that I admire perform on that stage, and now that I am doing it, it’s definitely surreal,” says Ron Artis II, Singer and Songwriter.

While being on tour around the United States, Artis has been representing Hawaii on stage, an exciting feeling he gets when given the opportunity to talk about Hawaii.

Artis says, “It’s always fun meeting people in the states, and sharing our admiration for Hawaii, and now that I will be in Hawaii with the people I love will just make this New Year’s concert even more special.”

Those wanting to purchase tickets to Artis’ New Year’s Day concert can do so via the official website of Hawaii Theatre.

WEBSITE:

www.HawaiiTheatre.com

RON ARTIS II:

@ronartisii (Social Media Handles)