Romano’s Macaroni Grill Provides Teachers at Wai’alae Elementary School With Lunch in Honor of Teacher Appreciation Month

Honolulu (KHON2) – Romano’s Macaroni Grill is taking their award-winning menu from the kitchen to the classrooms, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month.

On Monday, September 27 Italian restaurant, Romano’s Macaroni Grill provided educators at Wai’alae Elementary School with 100 Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meals.

“Excitement and gratitude describe what we, as educators, are feeling today as Romano’s Macaroni Grill feeds us their famous Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti,” says Jodie Cheff, Assistant Head of Wai’alae Elementary School.

In August of 2021, Romano’s Macaroni Grill launched ‘Teacher Appreciation Month’ as their way of supporting educators.

“We understand the impact that teachers can have on students and hope that this small gesture can begin to express our gratitude for their dedication to Hawaiʻi keiki,” said Eva Wilton, Assistant General Manager at Macaroni Grill, at Ala Moana Center.

With the support of businesses like Romano’s Macaroni Grill, James Muneno, a 5th grade teacher at Wai’alae Elementary School feels that his hard work is not going unnoticed.

“As educators our jobs go beyond the classroom, after we leave work we constantly think of new ways to teach our students. It feels good to know we have the support of businesses like Macaroni Grill who appreciate all the work we put into our jobs,” says James Muneno, Fifth Grade Teacher at Wai’alae Elementary School.

Those looking to assist Romano’s Macaroni Grill with their efforts to give back to the community are encouraged to visit their official website.

WEBSITE:

www.RomanosMacorniGrill.com