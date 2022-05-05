Honolulu (KHON2) – In partnership with the Department of Health, local musician Roman De Peralta of Kolohe Kai is sharing the music video of his latest single, “I Think You’re Beautiful” as a way to encourage mental health acceptance.

In honor of National Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Month, Dr. Scott Shimabukuro from the Department of Health Child & Adolescent Mental Health Division interviewed Roman De Peralta to highlight how his new song ties into this month’s theme of mental health acceptance.

“I wanted to realistically capture the negative impact that bullying sadly has on our youth, and the inverse result of encouragement from friends and family,” says Roman De Peralta, Local Musician, Kolohe Kai.

With the successful release of “I Think You’re Beautiful,” Dr. Scott Shimabukuro feels De Peralta and his team conveyed the message of mental health acceptance beautifully.

“Children that grow up in safe, stable nurturing environments have some protections against problems later in life and Roman and his team showed that beautifully with the main character’s older sister. I also really liked when the girl was feeling better about herself, she felt like she had something to contribute which took the form of supporting another classmate.”

“I Think You’re Beautiful” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Individuals in need of crisis or mental health support services can call Hawai’i Cares for free 24/7 support at 1-800-753-6879 or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting ALOHA to 741741.

For more information about children’s mental health services, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/camhd/.

Kolohe Kai:

@KoloheKaiMusic