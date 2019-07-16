Rocky Horror Show at Manoa Valley Theatre

The Manoa Valley Theatre is closing out its 50th anniversary celebration with a bang. The Rocky Horror Show will serve as the grand finale as the show opens July 18th.

The film was actually made after the musical was created so they are very similar in theme. The Rocky Horror Show is a parody that pays homage to the Science and Fiction B movies of the past and is set to rock and roll music.

Audience members are encouraged to be a part of the show. The Theatre is selling prop bags for the audience so they can get in on the action. But program note – the show is not for the small keiki – the minimum age is 16.

July 18 – August 11

Show times are Wed. 7:30 p.m., Thur. 7:30 p.m., Fri. 8 p.m., Sat. 8 p.m., and Sun. 4 p.m.

Tickets are $40. Seniors and military are admitted for $35, youth 25 years old and younger are $22.

Minimum age is 16.

Call 988-6131 or purchase tickets online at manoavalleytheatre.com