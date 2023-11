Honolulu (KHON2) -Young musician Rocco Olmstead stopped by the Living808 Studios to catch up with family friend and host John Veneri.

Rocco talked about getting his start at a young age and what it’s been like thru his journey so far. Now at 19 Rocco already has a single, “Remedy” out on all digital platforms. He spoke about the meaning of the song and what’s next.

Look for a new EP out soon and check him out online at roccoolmstead.com or on IG @roccoolmstead