Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted surgery – hence, his nickname, “The Robot Doc.” He joined John Veneri on the Living808 set to discuss his work in Robotic Total Hip Replacements.
“I use the ROSA robot from Zimmer Biomet which is a new system that provides many advantages over traditional approaches for hip replacement system, including:
- Minimally invasive techniques with smaller incisions
- Robotic system designed to use the Anterior approach
- Improved accuracy of component positioning
- Lower risk of hip dislocation
- Efficient system, lower operating room time
- Accelerated recovery time due to minimal trauma to muscles, tendons, and nerves
- Patient-specific planning
- Lower radiation exposure
For more information, visit doctormorton.com or call (808) 439-6201