Dr. Paul Norio Morton is a well-known Orthopedic Surgeon known for his specialty in robotic-assisted surgery – hence, his nickname, “The Robot Doc.” He joined John Veneri on the Living808 set to discuss his work in Robotic Total Hip Replacements.

“I use the ROSA robot from Zimmer Biomet which is a new system that provides many advantages over traditional approaches for hip replacement system, including:

Minimally invasive techniques with smaller incisions

Robotic system designed to use the Anterior approach

Improved accuracy of component positioning

Lower risk of hip dislocation

Efficient system, lower operating room time

Accelerated recovery time due to minimal trauma to muscles, tendons, and nerves

Patient-specific planning

Lower radiation exposure

For more information, visit doctormorton.com or call (808) 439-6201