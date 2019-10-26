Robert Kiyosaki explains the Future of Money

Honolulu (KHON2) – Best known as the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki has played an important role in challenging and changing the way tens of millions of people around the world think about money. As an entrepreneur, educator, and investor Kiyosaki has been a champion of the idea that the world needs more entrepreneurs who will create jobs.

While his perspectives on money and investing often contradict conventional wisdom, Robert has earned an international reputation for straight talk and courage and that has established him as one of the leading experts in the field of financial education.

His point of view is that ‘old’ advice—go to college, get a good job, save money, get out of debt, invest for the long term, and diversify—has become obsolete advice in today’s fast-paced Information Age. His Rich Dad philosophies and messages challenge the status quo and his teachings encourage people to take initiative to become financially educated and play an active role in investing for the future.

Robert will be appearing in Honolulu on November 9th to talk about The Future of Money; where he will explain why you do not need money to make money.

