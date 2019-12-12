Roar in the 2020s with 53 By The Sea

Honolulu’s premier fine dining restaurant wants you to ‘Roar in the 2020s’ with their New Year’s Eve “Midnight in Paris” event. 53 By The Sea is celebrating a new decade with a 1920’s French-inspired black-tie soiree featuring casino games, live music, cigar lounger, dancing, raffle prizes, fireworks, and more.

Executive Chef Yoshi will be creating French gourmet hors d’oeuvres that includes:

Seared Scallops, Champagne Foam, Candied Orange Zest, Caviar

Pan Searched Kampachi, Saffron Rice, and Lemon Beurre Blanc

Foie Gras Mousse on Pain D’Epice & Fig Jam

53 By The Sea will also have some classic French desserts including Flambe Cherries Jubilee, and Macarons, Profiteroles, Financiers, made by their in-house patissiere.

General Admission tickets are $250 for couple tickets, which includes 2 drink tickets each, casino cash, party favors, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, and midnight champagne toast.

Tickets are on sale now from our website at : www.53bythesea.com/NYE

New Year’s Eve “Midnight In Paris”

53 By The Sea

Tuesday, December 31st, 2019

Doors Open 9PM – Till 1 AM

21 Years and Older

Attire: Black-tie Optional

http://53bythesea.com/NYE/