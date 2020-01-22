Road to the Grammys: Kimie Miner & Anuhea Shop Red Carpet Looks at Maui Divers Jewelry Design Center

Honolulu (KHON2)- It’s Living808 Road to the Grammys week and we’re shopping with Grammy Nominees and besties Kimie Miner and Anuhea for the perfect pieces at Maui Divers Jewelry Design Center to wow on the red carpet.

Maui Divers Jewelry Executive Vice President Cole Slater welcomed Kimie and Anuhea to shop together for their Grammy looks.

We’ll keep their chosen pieces a secret, but we did get a first look at a custom Living Heirloom arm bracelets that Kimie will wear.

You can get your own red carpet worthy jewels too at Maui Divers Jewelry.

Website: https://www.mauidivers.com/

Keep watching Living808’s Road to the Grammys for more behind the scenes stories as the nominees head to Los Angeles for the awards show.

Hawaii’s only live lifestyle show, Living808, brings you “The Road to the Grammys” with Hawaii’s Grammy-nominated artists during the week of January 20-24 with highlights from Hollywood post Grammy Awards January 27-29. Living808 Hosts Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis will take you behind the scenes to capture our local talents’ road to the music industry’s most glamorous awards show.

Living808 is on the road with 2-time Grammy winner Kalani Pea, 6-time nominee Amy Hanaialii and first time nominee Kimie Miner for their celebration in Los Angeles and as they get red carpet ready. Living808’s Road to the #GRAMMYs week caps off with an unforgettable performance featuring Amy, Kalani, and Kimie together!

The TV segments will air all week long on Living808 from 9am-10am.