Road to the Grammys: 6-Time Grammy Nominee Amy Hanaialii Talks Music & Memories over Tea with Tannya

Honolulu (KHON2) – Our Road to the Grammys makes a stop for Tea with Tannya at the Moana Surfrider with six time Grammy nominee Amy Hanaialii, whose 15th studio album Kalawaiʻanui is up for Best Regional Roots Album.

She’s Hawaiian music royalty and a real descendant of alii. The multi-talented singer/songwriter/producer talks about the personal journey that led to the Grammy nomination of her critically acclaimed album, “Kalawai‘anui,” a celebration of family and genealogy.

Hawaii’s only live lifestyle show, Living808 brings you “The Road to the Grammys” with Hawaii’s Grammy-nominated artists during the week of January 20-24 with highlights from Hollywood post Grammy Awards January 27-29. Living808 Hosts Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis will take you behind the scenes to capture our local talents’ road to the music industry’s most glamorous awards show. Living808 is on the road with 2-time Grammy winner Kalani Pea, 6-time nominee Amy Hanaialii and first time nominee Kimie Miner for their celebration in Los Angeles and as they get red carpet ready. Living808’s Road to the #GRAMMYs week caps off with an unforgettable performance featuring Amy, Kalani, and Kimie together!

