River of Life serves about 15,000 meals per month to the less fortunate. In addition, the River of Life provides clothes, showers, food boxes, counseling, job training, a culinary training program, life skills training and referrals. The River of Life also has a chocolate factory called Chocolate On A Mission where we make high end, quality chocolates. The chocolate factory supports services and helps provide job training opportunities. In addition to selling chocolates at stores, online and at Navy Exchange, there is also private label chocolates to Dean and Delucca, Roy’s chocolates, going to Japan and others.

The River of Life began serving the community in the mid 1980’s with serving sandwiches from the back of a station wagon. Today they operate from a three story building in Chinatown along with two residential houses.

River of Life has a great partnership with the Sony Open. The staff has volunteered at the Sony Open over the years and has been a grateful recipient of Sony Open grants, which have enabled River of Life to carry out programs that are positively impacting lives every day. The Sony Open showcases Hawaii around the world – during winter! What people need to know is that Sony Open also has been supporting local charities over the years and is actually making a powerful impact on many lives in our State.