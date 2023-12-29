Alohilani Resort is gearing up for another electrifying New Year’s Eve celebration! Renowned DJ Evil One and Flash Hansen joined Living808 to share all about it.

DJ Evil One shared about the unbeatable atmosphere and the vibrant crowd of Waikiki. The rooftop pool deck adds to the allure, making it an ideal setting for an unforgettable celebration.

This year’s Alohilani NYE has the theme “Interstellar Futuristic Fantasy.” DJ Evil One hinted at an entirely new soundtrack, and a night filled with unique beats and surprises that Alohilani is known for.

Reflecting on last year’s viral moment, where a Tickets and VIP packages can be found at AlohilaniNYE.com.