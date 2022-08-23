Thanks to promoter Rick Bartalini, the hit band Journey is coming to Hawaii. Journey will be at the Blaisdell Arena on Wednesday October 5th. And he has something special for our Living808 viewers. YOU are getting exclusive presale access 24 hours in advance! On Friday August 26th at 10am by using the code KHON. This is the first time that KHON viewers will have a full day head start on getting the best tickets available. And Living808 is running a separate contest on our Instagram page @living808tv. Make sure you follow our page and check for details on a ticket giveaway with amazing seats. DON’T STOP BELIEVING…Journey is coming to the Blaisdell Arena.