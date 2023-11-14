In what can only be described as the most significant concert announcement of the year, the Blaisdell Arena is set to make a triumphant return to the spotlight after a year-long closure. The excitement surrounding this event is magnified by the fact that nothing of this magnitude has been revealed for the entirety of 2024.and Jake Henkle, Chief Operations Officer of Rick Bartalini Presents, and Rick Bartalini joined Living808 with all of the details!

Mark your calendars for the highly anticipated concert dates on Friday, March 8th, and Saturday, March 9th, as the iconic Blaisdell Arena plays host to Janet Jackson.

KHON, the exclusive television station for ticket sales, is offering a one-hour presale starting at 9 am on Saturday, November 18th! KHON is making sure our viewers have first dibs on the best seats. Hawaii residents can secure their tickets on Ticketmaster.com using the password “KHON” for an exclusive advantage. Starting at 10 am on the same day, tickets will go on sale to Hawaii residents who don’t have the KHON code.

Living808 is joining the celebration with a thrilling “3-2-1” ticket giveaway. Winners for the coveted 3rd Row will be announced on Wednesday, 11/15, followed by the 2nd Row on Thursday, 11/16, and the 1st Row on Friday, 11/17.

Hawaii residents can take advantage of a geo-limited presale starting at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 18th, extending until 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 25th. Mainland sales commence on November 25th at 10:00 A.M.

Breaking new ground, Rick Bartalini Presents is introducing all-in pricing for the first time ever. Additional details on this revolutionary pricing structure are available their website.

Prepare for an extraordinary evening as Janet Jackson graces the stage with over 35 songs, promising a night filled with back-to-back hits. In a heartwarming gesture, both Janet Jackson and Rick Bartalini pledge to donate a portion of the ticket sales to the People’s Fund of Maui. This organization has been tirelessly providing direct financial assistance to community members on Maui who have endured devastating losses from the fires in Lahaina and Kula.

For tickets and more information, visit rbpconcerts.com.