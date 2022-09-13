The man who brings entertainment to Hawaii is doing it again. Rick Bartalini announced on Living808 the return of comedian Bill Maher. Acclaimed stand-up comedian, author, and host of HBO’s long-running Real Time with Bill Maher, will be in the Aloha State to ring in the new year with the people of Hawai’i. Joined by Jeff Ross and Wendy Liebman, Maher will deliver two shows. Maher will start on Maui at the e Maui Arts & Cultural Center on December 30th and then at the Tom Moffat Waikiki Shell on New Years Eve.

Tickets for the Maui show also go on sale without geofencing at 10:00 A.M. HST on Saturday, September 17 at mauiarts.org. Then for the Oahu show, once again offering geo-limited week-long online-only presales for Hawai’i residents that will begin at 10:00 A.M. HST on Saturday, September 17 at ticketmaster.com. No password will be required.