Rex Naverrete plays the Blue Note Hawaii

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

Rex Navarrete is an American comedian who has performed alongside notable national headliners such as George Lopez, Russell Peters and DL Hughley, among others over the past three decades.

You may have seen him on “Lopez Tonight,” “Live at Gotham,” “MyxTV” and “MTV Philippines.” The future seems to only give him the chance to connect with a larger audience that is now finally getting the opportunity to experience the changing face of American stand-up comedy.

Visit www.RexNavarrete.com or bluenotehawaii.com

93.1 Da Pa’ina Presents

Andy Bumatai’s Comic to Comic Series Featuring Rex Navarrete
August 10

Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM
Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story