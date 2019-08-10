Rex Naverrete plays the Blue Note Hawaii

Rex Navarrete is an American comedian who has performed alongside notable national headliners such as George Lopez, Russell Peters and DL Hughley, among others over the past three decades.
You may have seen him on “Lopez Tonight,” “Live at Gotham,” “MyxTV” and “MTV Philippines.” The future seems to only give him the chance to connect with a larger audience that is now finally getting the opportunity to experience the changing face of American stand-up comedy.
Visit www.RexNavarrete.com or bluenotehawaii.com
93.1 Da Pa’ina Presents
Andy Bumatai’s Comic to Comic Series Featuring Rex Navarrete
August 10
Tickets: VIP $45, Premium $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25
Showtimes: 6:30 PM & 9:00 PM
Doors: 5:00 PM & 8:30 PM