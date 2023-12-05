The last time we went out to RevoluSun, we learned about their new non-profit, Project Empower. Kelly went back for an update and chatted with John Cheever, Director of Project Empower. John shared updates on the Ohana Hope Village Project, a project aims to fulfill the village’s electrical needs through solar and battery systems, with overwhelming community support and significant milestones reached.

John expressed gratitude for Living808’s viewers’ generosity, citing remarkable donations and social media engagement. The ongoing construction project, set to provide rapid housing solutions, has received support from individuals across Hawaii and the mainland. Companies, including Daikin, are contributing materials like solar panels, batteries, and 160 mini-split air conditioning units, covering shipping costs to Maui.

Despite substantial progress, John highlighted the need for further fundraising, specifically around $500,000 for batteries. Project Empower, an extension of RevoluSun, is donating expertise and efforts, ensuring every penny goes directly to materials and installations. This initiative not only benefits the community but also supports local contractors impacted by recent fires.

To get involved, visit www.projectempower.com to donate, sign up for newsletters, or follow @projectempowerbyrev on Instagram for real-time updates.

For more on RevoluSun, visit www.revolusun.com.