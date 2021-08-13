RevoluSun Explains New Battery Incentive Program

Honolulu (KHON2) – There’s a new battery incentive program from Hawaiian Electric that you can tap into if you have solar and storage systems at your home.

RevoluSun’s Chief Innovation Officer Eric Carlson gave us details about how the program called Home Battery Rewards will work.

“It”s a five year, multi-island, multiple Grid Service Program for residential customers with a solar system paired to a Tesla Powerwall battery,” explains Carlson. “This is for Islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawai’i. Contract Term is fixed 5 years and the expected number of homes are 6,000. The program is limited to approximately 4,000 customers on Oahu.”

“This is allowing homeowners to get a piece of that action so to speak,” adds Carlson. “They will be rewarded monthly for having their batteries available should the Grid need their services. The reward will be applied to their electric bill every month and in cases where people already have low electric bills, some customers will receive a check from the utility. The size of the reward depends on the number of batteries you have and how available they are for providing grid services.”

Homeowners can be paid for helping provide power needs, which is why these programs are coming about. The existing solar plus storage already installed on Oahu and all of the solar + storage systems that will be installed in the future, equals a large amount of electricity ready on standby to tap into to help support the grid.

Hawaii’s clean energy goal is to be 100% renewable by 2040.

You can contact RevoluSun to find out more at 748.8888 or visit us online at revolusun.com