Today we talked about a new issue affecting Hawaii that was recently written about in TIME magazine. The article describes a new trend happening in the solar industry dubbed “the sales bro culture,” and how there is an influx of shady sales practices where making money is the focus and not necessarily the customer. Eric Carlson, owner of RevoluSun, joined us to talk about what you should look out for.

Eric of course dismisses this trend as contrary to RevoluSun’s core principles, emphasizing his company’s commitment to transparency and ethical business practices. However, he acknowledges the unfortunate reality that such practices are making inroads into Hawaii, impacting customers negatively.

The influx of these practices is attributed to a weakened mainland solar market, particularly in California, which recently experienced a substantial reduction in incentives. This economic shift has led mainland companies to target Hawaii, prompting residents to exercise vigilance and seek out local businesses known for their ethical standards.

Eric addressed the surge of online ads offering “free government solar” or “utility-free solar,” labeling them as part of a deceptive tactic. He advises consumers to approach such offers cautiously, emphasizing the importance of thorough research, verifying company credibility, and refraining from divulging personal information without due diligence.

Beyond the shadowy sales and marketing practices, Eric highlighted potential issues for customers who sign with these companies. To avoid complications, he recommends working with local companies that handle both sales and installations, consolidating warranties under one organization.

