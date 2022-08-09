We are back in the field with Damien Enright of Structural Systems today! Damien is talking with us about retaining walls, and what homeowners should do if they start to see cracking or issues with their walls, especially during storm season. Kelly went on-site to a home of a Structural System’s client, where they are dealing with dramatic looking cracks and leaning.

If a homeowner is seeing a similar situation, Damien says, “Honestly, if any homeowner has a scenario like what we are looking at here today, they should be very concerned and have a professional come and look at it before it’s too late. If this lower wall falls we can see a domino effect happen and the pool up above be at risk of severe cracking and failure if not worse.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ssihawaii.com