Retail Investment Opportunity For Kapolei Tower Centre

Honolulu (KHON2)- Kapolei Tower Partners LLC is offering investors an opportunity to get in on the retail development that’s in the works at Kapolei’s first mixed use high rise called Kapolei Tower Centre.

The development in downtown Kapolei is currently under construction and features two affordable senior and family rental towers.

Kapolei Tower Partners is developing a ground floor retail center that’s 21,000 square feet of prime retail space that will be leased out to medical offices.

The developer is offering accredited investors the opportunity to invest in Kapolei Tower Centre, someone who either has A. a net worth of 1 million dollars or more. OR B. has an annual income of over $200,000, or if married, an annual income of $300,000 or more qualifies.

“Investors can expect to make 18% returns annually over the course of the investment,” says Raven Wood, Investor Relations for Kapolei Tower Partners. “With a minimum investment of only $25,000, this is an extraordinary opportunity to invest in a local, high-quality real estate project. We are not using any debt, which enables us to be free of any bankruptcy risk or cashflow issues.”

The development is on target to fully raise the fund before the end of September so there are limited spots available.

Potential investors can visit Kapolei Tower Partners’ office at McCully Shopping Center located at 1960 Kapiolani blvd Suite 203, 7 days a week from 8am to 6pm.

You can also visit investkapolei.com or call 808-388-3000.