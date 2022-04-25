Honolulu (KHON2) – Local business, Restaurant XO celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with a curated menu offered to Hawaii educators.

Locally owned and operated restaurant, Restaurant XO is honoring teachers with a curated menu as a way to say “thank you.”

“Teachers do a lot for our community, especially when it comes to mentoring Hawaii’s youth. I have teachers that made an impact in my life, and I still remember their hard work till today. So as a thank you to the teachers, we decided to come up with a menu that Hawaii teachers can take advantage of when they come into Restaurant XO,” says Kenneth Lee, Executive Chef and Owner of Restaurant XO.

According to Lee, Restaurant XO will be offering 50% off their base menu, which includes some of the restaurants’ most popular dishes.

Lee says, “Teachers will get discounts on our beet lotus, crispy fried rice, scallops, and saimin soup dumplings with our char siu.”

Hawaii educators are able to take advantage of the discounted menu from April 25th until May 1st, with valid proof of being an educator. Teachers wanting to make reservations at Restaurant XO, can do so by visiting their official website.

Restaurant XO:

Website: www.xorghawaii.com

Location: 3434 Waialae Ave Ste 5 Honolulu, HI 96816