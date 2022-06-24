When the public health emergency (PHE) ends, the pandemic-era protections that allowed Medicaid enrollees to remain in the program, regardless of changes to their eligibility, will also end. Will beneficiaries be blindsided, fall through the cracks and lose health coverage unexpectedly? How can the potential 66,000 individuals prepare? Martha Khlopin, Managing Director at get2insurance.com, joined John to answer those questions and more. We were also joined by Scott Flazer, an independent insurance producer, also joined us for added insight and advise.