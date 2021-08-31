Rent & Utilities Relief for Native Hawaiians and Oahu Residents

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is providing millions of dollars in emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities relief.

The Emergency Financial Assistance program at CNHA helps families most economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to secure their housing stability.

“We serve two segments of our population,” explains Kainalu Severson, Director of the Emergency Financial Assistance (EFA) program. “The first being our Native Hawaiian population where we work closely with the Department of Hawaiian Homelands, and second are all Oʻahu residents, where we have partnerships with the City and County of Honolulu and the State of Hawaiʻi.”

In general, EFA helps families to pay their rent and their utilities, all with hopes to secure housing stability for these families.

CNHA currently administers nearly $80 million dollars in emergency rental assistance contracts. “Thus far, CNHA has assisted over 4,500 families stay in their homes with our various Emergency Financial Assistance Programs,” says Richard Medeiros, Deputy Director, Emergency Financial Assistance. “We have distributed almost $40 million dollars. We do not know how much longer these programs will last and how much longer funds will be available, so please, if you are in need, apply as soon as you can to see if your family can be assisted.”

The application is online. Website: hawaiiancouncil.org/kokua