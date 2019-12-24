RENT Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Hawaii

Two local boys star in the 20th anniversary of the hit Broadway show Rent. Joshua Tavares and Zare Anguay joined John Veneri on set to talk about the opportunity to perform at home in front of family and friends.

“It’s been a whirlwind and so exciting.” Zare was actually cast here locally for the show. Joshua is a Kamehameha Kapalama graduate while Zare is a Castle graduate both from the class of 2008. Both now live in New York City.

Rent runs from December 24th through December 29th and tickets are available at http://broadwayinhawaii.com