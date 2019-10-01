The kid-run YouTube channel “Remember my Name You’ll be seeing this” has found another talented group of island keiki. They are all breakdancers with amazing dance skills. We introduce them all in today’s segment with Host of the YouTube Channel Rylee Kamahele.

Maya Corral (Bgirl Maya), 14, McKinley High School, Honolulu

Yubin Park (Bboy Yubin-served), 11, Kaimuki Middle School, Honolulu

Kaimana Domen (Bboy Mana Breaks), 11, Kaimuki Middle School, Honolulu

Phoenix Rose (Bboy Phoenix), , Waikiki Elementary, Honolulu

Jack Rabanal (Bboy HIJack), 24, Honolulu

Phoenix Rose My dad inspired me to break, traveling with him around the world watching breaking and meeting Bboys & Girls. Dance inspired me so much that I wanted to be like the people who were on stage dancing.

Maya Corral Dancing has impacted me by giving me confidence and has made a part of who I am. Without dance I wouldn’t have had all the support that I have in the community. Some opportunities I had was teaching kids younger than me how to dance.

Yubin Park I super excited for breaking to be in the 2024 Paris Olympics. I feel that breaking should have been added to the Olympics already because of how breaking includes the next generation and it keeps things fresh and entertaining for the viewers. Some may say that breaking isn’t a sport, but it is. A sport is an activity that involves physical exertion and skill where an individual or a team compete against each other, and that’s what breaking is.

Kaimana Domen My goals in breaking is to get really good, go to the Olympics, travel around the world for it, and teach like my teacher.