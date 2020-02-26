Remember My Name: Kaitlin Miyashiro

The kid run youtube channel “Remember my name, you’ll be seeing this” has found another talented keiki. On this edition Living808’s Mikey Moniz and Rylee Kamahele introduce us to Kaitlin Miyashiro. Kaitlin is a youth coordinator of the Fur-Angel Foundation and creator and humane educator of the Education Initiative Program.

“I’ve always loved animals. When I was 4 I asked my parents for my own pet and we bought a puppy from the pet store. I named her Cookie. A few days after, she started getting really sick. Turns out, the pet store got their puppies from a puppy mill and my Cookie passed away from parvo that weekend after days of suffering through treatments at the vet. I was so sad and vowed to learn all I could so no animals would ever have to suffer like that again. I studied and did some fostering and eventually met the Executive Director of the Fur-Angel Foundation. Rescuing with them led me to create my humane education program after seeing dogs needlessly suffering and noticing how my classmates with pets had no idea how to properly care for them. I would like to end animal abuse, neglect, and abandonment through education! I set up hands on stations that cover important topics such as approaching animals, vet care, spaying and neutering, microchips, and even cleaning up after our pets. I found that my students are way more engaged and interested when they can see and touch everything, plus it’s super fun! Let me show you!”

And Kaitlin is fundraising in an effort to get to the conference.

“To date, I have taught over 1,500 students, and the majority of them have been preschool to elementary school aged. I want to expand my program so I can reach kids of all ages. The conference is being organized by the Association of Professional Humane Educators and will feature leaders in humane education from around the country! I can’t wait to learn from them and gain the skills needed to grow my program. You can make a tax-deductible donation on our website www.furangelfoundation.org/donate

Or purchase our Yummy Gummies. They really are super yummy and only $8 a tub! You can place orders with my team by emailing edu@furangelfoundation.org

I also recently got certified in CPR and have partnered with the organization that taught me to create Pet First Aid and CPR classes. Thank you so much to the AED Institute of America for believing in me and for their constant support! They are donating 50% of the enrollment price to my conference! You can enroll for our Pet CPR class on their website. Check out the flyer for details.”

Find out more information at www.furangelfoundation.org/education