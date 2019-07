Honolulu (KHON2) - Aotearoa artist Lisa Reihana headlines a temporary exhibition at Honolulu Museum of Art that features an immersive 50-foot video installation that reimagines a set of French wallpaper from the 1800s.

"It's basically a large digital projection that takes up the entirety of one of our gallery walls" explains Curator Healoha Johnston. "Lisa Reihana's video is a modern response to a set of panoramic wallpaper created by two French designers in 1804, which depicts islands and cultures around the Pacific as an exotic utopia. In her video, the artist brings the wallpaper to life with sound and movement. She enlisted Pacific Islanders to create vignettes representing their cultures with authentic garments, song, dance, and cultural traditions, prompting the viewer to rethink historical narratives and stereotypes."