February 1st through March 1st is Black History month and in honor of Black History Month, Erika Nicole Malone joined Kelly to share her latest film “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story”, which currently holds multiple nominations for the NAACP Awards 2023.

Malone, writer, director and executive producer, said she researched five decades of Mahalia Jackson’s life and her relationship with Martin Luther King Jr..

With such an amazing cast, like Corbin Blue, it was important to Malone to get every detail correct because Mahalia Jackson played such a contribution role to the Civil Rights Movement.

To watch “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” visit hulu.com.