Rell Sunn Movie showcases Surf at Bishop Museum

Honolulu (KHON2) – Surf’s up for Bishop Museum’s surfing exhibit, Mai Kinohi Mai: Surfing in Hawaii.

“Mai Kinohi Mai” means, “from the beginning,” and this exhibit showcases the history, culture, music, and science of surfing, as well as the importance of sustainability and ocean conservation.

The museum is screening a film on Thursday February 20th about Rell Sunn called “Traditions of the Pacific Presents: Heart of the Sea.”

It’s a tie-in with the Mai Kinohi Mai exhibit, and a story about legendary surfer Rell Sunn – the “Queen of Makaha.”

Rell was not only a world champion surfer but also a pioneer in her sport, and a passionate breast cancer advocate. She truly was, and continues to be, an inspiration to many.

The showing will be this Thursday, February 20 in our Atherton Halau, from 6-7:30 p.m. It’s free for members with pre-registration; general admission is $10.

Website: http://bishopmuseum.org