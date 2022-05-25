Relieving back pain, improving posture, and increasing stability, The Guardner Belt is new waist support product is helping to solve many problems for many people. The product has been booming in Japan, and they are starting to expand to the U.S., starting with Hawaii. Norie Green, a spokesperson for the product and Kzoo Media Group Announcer, joined us to talk all about it.

“The Guardner belt works not only for older people and people who sit for a long time for remote work during pandemic, or those who have back problems, already, but it should also work for more active people, too. The original belt used by professional body builders gym trainers. It’s also perfect for daily household chores, and people who care for small children due to the constant bending. The original belt is a little bit bulky for some people, so we made a new, narrower belt called Qtt. Right now, it’s already being used by runners, the walking trainers. Models have even used it when training for runway walking to keep their posture straight. We have also had customers who are chefs, servers, hair stylists, massage therapists, and dog groomers who work on their feet on hard floors and tell us how helpful the Guardner Belt is for them. Itʻs a great success as active wear.”

Their main office is conveniently located on the ground floor of the Pan Am Building , Suite #105, in the offices of Dr. Hugo Higa.

The Guardner Belt is also available at Luana Waikiki, Foot Source Ala Moana, Iron Hawaii Fitness in Kalihi, 808 Hardcore Nutrition in Aiea, Surf Garage in Moiliili and Pro-am Golf shop in Kapiolani

For more information call (808) 745-7535 or visit guardnerhi.com